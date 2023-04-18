New Tik Tok Challenge To Warn Your Kids About

Source: YouTube

Tragedy strikes again thanks to a viral challenge on Tik Tok. A 13-year-old in Ohio died from an overdose of Benadryl while his friends recorded video. Now his family is hoping to change regulations.

The challenge is taking 12 to 14 Benadryl pills trying to hallucinate. Jacob Stevens did that as his friends recorded video, but instead he started seizing. After six days on a ventilator, doctors determined Stevens would never wake up. A parent’s worst nightmare.

The FDA says the challenge could lead to heart problems, seizures, coma and yes…death. Authorities urge parents to lock up the medicine and search for the challenge on Tik Tok to warn kids about.