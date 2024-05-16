Angie Harmon Speaks Out About Deliver Driver Shooting Her Dog

Source: YouTube

Angie Harmon is suing Instacart and deliveryman Christopher Anthoney Reid for shooting and killing her dog Oliver in March.

Criminal charges weren’t filed because the driver claimed it was self-defense and there was no video. The lawsuit accuses Reid of trespassing, negligence, and emotional distress, while holding Instacart responsible for negligent hiring and supervision. She wants $25,000 in damages.

The suit also claims Reid used a false identity on his Instacart profile, and that Reid had ample opportunity to leave without harming the dog. She accuses Instacart of failing to properly screen and supervise its employees.

