99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Angie Harmon Speaks Out About Deliver Driver Shooting Her Dog

May 16, 2024 9:19AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Angie Harmon is suing Instacart and deliveryman Christopher Anthoney Reid for shooting and killing her dog Oliver in March.

Criminal charges weren’t filed because the driver claimed it was self-defense and there was no video. The lawsuit accuses Reid of trespassing, negligence, and emotional distress, while holding Instacart responsible for negligent hiring and supervision. She wants $25,000 in damages.

The suit also claims Reid used a false identity on his Instacart profile, and that Reid had ample opportunity to leave without harming the dog.  She accuses Instacart of failing to properly screen and supervise its employees.

MORE HERE

More about:
Angie Harmon
Christopher Anthoney Reid
delivery driver
Instacart
Lawsuit
Oliver
shot her dog

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
3

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
4

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE