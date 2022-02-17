      Weather Alert

New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget

Feb 17, 2022 @ 6:37am

At the request of Bob Saget’s family, a Florida judge has approved a temporary injunction blocking public release of some records in his death investigation. Saget’s family said the release of photos and voice recordings would cause “extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.” Saget was found dead on January 9th at the RItz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando. He died of accidental head trauma sustained in the hotel room. Reports now say the extent of the injury is more consistent with a 20-foot fall or strike from a baseball bat, and not something he would casually ignore.

 

 

 

