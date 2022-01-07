New “Ozark” Season 4 Trailer

(WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE)
In the Ozark season 4 trailer, everybody commits a crime and someone in Marty’s family could be the one to ultimately betray him. At this point, the Byrdes have laundered millions of dollars for Navarro Cartel and Ozark season 3 saw them become more entrenched than ever in cartel boss Omar Navarro’s dealings.
Picking up directly after the events of the season 3 finale, the show looks to be putting Marty and Wendy in the thick of it as Omar Navarro seeks safety in the US. Of course, his efforts to safely come to the US will involve cutting a deal with the FBI, something that doesn’t seem likely considering the agent involved in the Bryde’s affairs. There’s also Ruth and her betrayal at the end of season 3!
No one gets out clean! Streams January 21.