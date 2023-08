Source: YouTube

This should be fun! Peacock announced an upcoming 22-minute animated Lego special that will adapt Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, is part of a year-long 30th anniversary celebration of the original “Jurassic Park” movie and is linked to Lego’s “Jurassic Park” 30th anniversary merch.

A LEGO Jurassic Park special is coming to Peacock pic.twitter.com/2MjztWa5qx — Nerdist (@nerdist) August 29, 2023

Look for the special sometime this fall!