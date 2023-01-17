New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story

TMZ ran a story based on eyewitnesses saying Britney Spears had a meltdown “talking gibberish” and acting “manic” while her husband stormed out. Now there seems to be new video that paints a different picture of the scene.

The new video just shows Spears shielding her face with a menu while another patron filmed her on a cellphone. An employee at the restaurant now tells Page Six that “the disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent.” The staffer explains that Spears “was understandably upset” and that Asghari “only left briefly to get their car, but he did not storm out.”

Asghari wrote on his Instagram: “Don’t believe what you read online people.”

