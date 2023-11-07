New Edition Announces Las Vegas Residency

Source: YouTube

New Edition is posting up at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas…but you’ll only get six chances to see it. The group will perform six concerts starting February 28th through March 9th.

They released a statement saying, “Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” “On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

Bobby Brown added “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.” Ronnie DeVoe also said there’s a good chance they’ll release new music leading up to the Vegas show. New Edition hasn’t released an album since 2004. “It makes sense,” he said. “I think it’ll be a great time to get in the studio and put our vocals on something new and fresh, so we can deliver that to our fans in anticipation of their residency.”