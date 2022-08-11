New Documentary Focusing On Armie Hammer Spills Family Secrets

Armie Hammer is the center of a new three-part Discovery+ docuseries, House Of Hammer, which looks into the behavior and many accusations against him. Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt, produced the series and drops family bombshells. Some of Hammer’s accusers give on-camera interviews revealing shocking texts and messages talking about cannibalistic fantasies.
Casey is granddaughter of Armand Hammer, the businessman who made the family fortune in the oil business. The series premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+.