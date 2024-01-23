New Couple: Common and Jennifer Hudson

Source: YouTube

Well this is the cutest! What better way to tell the world you are in love than being a guest on your girlfriend’s talk show and being all cutesy??

That’s how Common confirmed on The Jennifer Hudson Show yesterday that he’s dating her! She coyly asked if he was seeing anyone, to which he said: “I’m in a relationship that is [with] one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.” He also mentioned that his lady is an EGOT winner, which Hudson became last year. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie,” Common said. “She had to get her own talk show.”

“This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful.”