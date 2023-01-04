99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

New Couple Alert: Matthew Lawrence And Chilli

January 4, 2023 9:35AM EST
Matthew Lawrence is making it official he’s moving on after his divorcee from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke. He’s now dating Chilli from TLC.  Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic at Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, aka Rozonda Thomas, even introduced her new man to her family over Christmas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chilli (@therealchilli)

They went Instagram-official on New Year’s Eve, with Chilli posting a video of the pair dancing to A-ha’s “Take On Me” in matching onesies.

