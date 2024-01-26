99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

January 26, 2024 7:50AM EST
31-year-old Cat Janice is an artist that has been trying to make a name for herself in music for several years, and also sharing her journey with cancer. Unfortunately, that journey is coming to a close after it returned and spread to her lungs. She is now in hospice care, but put all of her songs into her young son’s name.

@cat.janice #duet with @Kat I love you thank you for sharing!!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰 we love you and MK and following all your adventures 🥰🥰🥰 thanks for dancing with us!! #danceyououttamyhead #cancer ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice


She asked her TikTok followers to stream a new song she wrote for her 7-year-old son Loren, so she could leave him the proceeds.  She wasn’t sure she would live to see “Dance You Outta My Head” released, but even better…she learned it was charting on iTunes.

So every stream of her songs will benefit him. You can stream it HERE:

