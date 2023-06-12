99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Netflix Subscriptions Up 100% Thanks To Password Sharing Crackdown

June 12, 2023 10:40AM EDT
Netflix saying they are cracking down on password sharing in the U.S. let to the company having their four largest days of US user sign-ups since 2019.. From May 25th through 28th, an average of 73,000 users a day signed up for the platform, constituting a 102% increase from the prior 60-day average. Netflix had warned investors there could be mass-cancellations as a protest to their crackdown, but the number of new accounts outpaced the cancellations.

According to the numbers, the ratio of sign-ups to cancellations since May 23rd increased 25.6% compared with the previous 60-day period. 

