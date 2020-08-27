      Breaking News
NBC Mistakes Kevin Hart For Usain Bolt…And Kevin’s Response Is Perfect

Aug 27, 2020 @ 8:10am

NBC News apologized to Kevin Hart Tuesday after the comedian blasted the network for using his photo in a story about Usain Bolt testing positive for the coronavirus.

No comment 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️…..I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight….I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever….Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….IM BACK BITCHES!!!!!! 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂

Kevin wrote on IG, “I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight … I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.” He added that the mistake was “disrespectful on so many levels” but all you can do is laugh. NBC apologized directly to Hart blaming the mistake on a “bad technical glitch in how photos show up”.

 

Kevin did admit he tested positive during a stand-up set over the weekend, but that it was early in the pandemic.  While performing at the latest iteration of Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Hart said of his diagnosis, “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

A source says Chappelle has spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he’s held this summer.

