Naming Contest to be Held for the Baby Elephant at the Louisville Zoo
Well we’ve all fallen in love with the little baby elephant already, so it’s time to find the baby a name!
The Louisville Zoo is holding a contest to name the new elephant calf. The submission period of public naming contest, presented by Norton Children’s Hospital, starts Monday, September 16 and runs through September 29.
You can go to the Louisville Zoo’s website to make your submission. After the submission period closes, three names will be chosen as finalists by elephant zoo keepers and the public can vote for their favorite between October 7 and October 20.
For more, click here!