Musk Vs. Zuck Fight: Still Happening And Will Stream On X

August 7, 2023 8:32AM EDT
Elon Musk says you’ll be able to watch live on X when he dukes it out with Mark Zuckerberg.  “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

There isn’t a date or venue just yet, but both Zuck and Musk have been sharing their preparation for the fight. Zuckerberg had an MMA octagon built in his backyard to train in and Musk says he’s lifting weights. Oh, and Zuck also thinks Threads would be a better place to stream the fight with the fundraising aspect.

Will you watch and who are you rooting for?

