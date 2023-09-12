MTV VMAs Will End With 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop Celebration

Source: YouTube

Tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards will end with a special celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The announcement came yesterday that Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and LL Cool J will join previously-announced performers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the segment. DMC hasn’t performed at the VMAs since Run-DMC joined Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith to close the 1987 ceremony with their iconic genre-blending blockbuster hit “Walk This Way.”

It has also been 20 years since LL Cool J’s last VMAs performance. And despite being the first rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame…Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five have never performed at the VMAs.