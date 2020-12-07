      Weather Alert

MTV Honors Greatest Of All Time Movie And TV Awards

Dec 7, 2020 @ 7:25am

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were a little different this year, choosing to put together a 90-minute special celebrating “GOATs” across several of their unique categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted with a slew of surprising guest stars popping in, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others.

Sia performed with dancing dogs…

They looked at film and TV from the 1980s through now.

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off 

Kevin Bacon in Footloose.

GOAT: Comedy Giant 

Kevin Hart.

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer50 First Dates and Blended. They teased a 4th movie together:

GOAT: Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis.

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions.

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up 

Jason Segel and Kristen Bell in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: She-Ro

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

GOAT: Hero for the Ages

Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther.

 

GOAT: Zero to Hero

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence — the villain of The Karate Kid and the complex protagonist of Cobra Kai.

TAGS
goats greatest of all time MTV Movie & TV Awards Vanessa Hudgens
POPULAR POSTS
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
The Ocean Spray Guy Bought A House With Fan Donations
This 2-Year-Old's Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE