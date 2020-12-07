MTV Honors Greatest Of All Time Movie And TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards were a little different this year, choosing to put together a 90-minute special celebrating “GOATs” across several of their unique categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.
Vanessa Hudgens hosted with a slew of surprising guest stars popping in, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others.
Sia performed with dancing dogs…
They looked at film and TV from the 1980s through now.
GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon in Footloose.
GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart.
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended. They teased a 4th movie together:
GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis.
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions.
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther.
GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence — the villain of The Karate Kid and the complex protagonist of Cobra Kai.