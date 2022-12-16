More Details In The Tragic Passing Of DJ tWitch

New details are emerging in the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, whom you knew from the “Ellen Degeneres Show.” A maid reportedly found him in the bathroom after check-out time. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

To all who knew him, they all say he was such a source of light and love in the world. It’s jarring because of all the fun dance videos he put out with his wife and family. He exuded a persona of utter happiness:

Tributes continue to roll in from family and friends…

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, PLEASE get help: text 988 or go to https://988lifeline.org/

or online at www.betterhelp.com