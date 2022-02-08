Miss USA Elle Smith Comes Home To Louisville…Remembers Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for former WHAS reporter Elle Smith since winning the title of Miss USA.
One of the prizes she won is a luxury condo in L.A. that will be home base during her reign.
A homecoming is planned for her in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby Museum today (February 8) from 6 to 8pm.
But she also shared her devastation in the tragic loss of her inspiration and friend, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. Kryst took her own life and her mother says she suffered from high-functioning depression.
MORE HERE