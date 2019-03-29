Miley Cyrus Transforms Herself Back Into Hannah Montana *MUST SEE*

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 07: Miley Cyrus attends My Friend's Place 30th Anniversary Gala at Hollywood Palladium on April 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus/ Hannah Montana fans are freaking out over this one.

Miley revealed on IG and Twitter that she got bangs, transforming herself back into Hannah Montana. No extensions, no wig, just Miley being Miley.