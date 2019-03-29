Miley Cyrus Transforms Herself Back Into Hannah Montana *MUST SEE*

Miley Cyrus/ Hannah Montana fans are freaking out over this one.
Miley revealed on IG and Twitter that she got bangs, transforming herself back into Hannah Montana. No extensions, no wig, just Miley being Miley.
I WIN! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/e1PoxpWnKm
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019
Hannah Montana @Migos pic.twitter.com/v62ncSpaQ1
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019