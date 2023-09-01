Miley Cyrus Jokes That This Photo Should Have Told You She’s Bisexual

In her new TikTok series, “Used To Be Young,” Miley Cyrus is delving in to bits and pieces from her last 30 years on this Earth. In Part 19 of the series, she pulls up an old photo on her tablet of her with Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato. In the pic, she’s seemingly swapped dressy clothing for her comfy sweats while her friends are still dolled up.

She opens the video by saying, “This picture has become a meme where it says ‘be the Miley of your friend group.'”

She jokes, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. What? I mean hello. Look at them.” Maybe that’s because she recognized even the catches her friends were at the time and would have dated them. Or maybe it was the way she was dressed in the photo. Either way, we got a laugh and we love seeing her appreciate herself and who she is to this day.