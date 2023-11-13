99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Michael Jackson’s Pepsi Ad Jacket Sells At Auction, New “Thriller” Documentary Coming

November 13, 2023 9:59AM EST
Forty years after the release of the biggest selling album of all time, “Thriller”, comes a new documentary to Showtime December 2. It features never-before-seen footage and candid interviews.

In other Michael news, his jacket from the 1984 Pepsi commercial was put up on the auction block and got a high bid of $306,000. Fun fact: The kid dancing as him in the commercial is Alfonso Ribeiro!

