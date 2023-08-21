Michael Jackson Accusers Can Go To Trial

Source: YouTube

Wade Robson and James Safechuck were featured in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse in the 80s and 90s. They tried to bring their case to court in 2013 and 2014, but it was dismissed due to the statute of limitations. But now that has changed as California law extended the statute for child sexual abuse allegations in 2020. A California appellate court just reversed a lower court’s decision that Jackson’s companies can be held accountable for his alleged misconduct.

The justices wrote in their decision: “Plaintiffs had every right to expect defendants to protect them from the entirely foreseeable danger of being left alone with Jackson.” Among the allegations, Robson and Safechuck say Jackson’s staff helped cover up the abuse, like finding their underwear near Jackson’s bed and doing nothing about it.

