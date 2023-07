Source: YouTube

Meghan Trainor shared on Instagram a special moment that happened over the weekend for her family…the addition of a son named Barry. She welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara on the 7th anniversary of their first date on July 1st.

Looks like Riley is excited to be a big brother!