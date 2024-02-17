99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meet The “Grandfluencers” Taking Over Social Media

February 17, 2024 9:00AM EST
You thought only young pretty people could be influencers eh?  Nope!  These “grandfluencers” are getting millions of views and fans!  Grandma Droniak is 93 with 13.1 million followers!  She shares her life, her fashion and beauty routines!

Barbara Costello has garnered 3.9 million followers on TikTok under her account name, Brunch with Babs. She offers up household tips and tricks. And then there’s a group of six seniors who collectively go by “Retirement House” who boast 5.5 million followers on TikTok.

It’s never too late!

