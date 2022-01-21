Meat Loaf Passes Away At 74

Singer Meat Loaf, born born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday night surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. A cause of death is not being released. His longtime agent released the family’s statement:
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
His Album, Bat Out of Hell, sold 14 million units in the U.S. alone and 30 million worldwide making it one of the best-selling. Two U.S. singles “Two of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” peaked at No. 11 and No. 39, respectively, but both were certified platinum four decades later in 2018.
