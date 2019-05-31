Mean Tweets – NBA Edition 2019

The NBA finals are upon us and so are the Mean Tweets!

FYI- THERE IS STRONG LANGUAGE

Sports fans are very passionate about their favorite teams and players.

They love to love, and sometimes they love to hate.

With that said, it’s time for the 2019 edition of #MeanTweets featuring Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Ballmer, Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Karl Anthony-Towns, Danny Green, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez.

