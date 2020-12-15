McDonald’s Giving Away Free Food With App Purchases Now Through Christmas Eve
Now through Dec. 24, McDonald’s is featuring iconic holiday characters’ favorite menu items and will give them away for free with a $1 minimum purchase. You need to download the mobile app to get the 11 days of daily deals.
Characters include Frosty the Snowman, whose favorite item is a McFlurry; Buddy the Elf, who prefers syrupy Hotcakes; The Grinch with an Egg McMuffin and Seinfeld’s Frank Costanza with a Festivus freebie on Dec. 23.
The daily app deals end on Christmas Eve with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa Claus…and that day you don’t need to purchase anything!
