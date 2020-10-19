      Weather Alert

Matthew McConaughey Tells The Story Of How His Father Passed Away…And That He Got His Wish

Oct 19, 2020 @ 7:10am

Matthew McConaughey is set to the release his new memoir, “Greenlights,” in which he opens up about his family history. The good, the bad, and the sassy! YOU WON’T BELIEVE THE STORY OF HOW HIS DAD PASSED AWAY!

He reveals that his beloved father, James Donald McConaughey, died just how he knew he always would; in bed with wife, Kay.

He writes, “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

James died in 1992. He and Kay had an on-again, off-again relationship, marrying each other three separate times. Matthew was conceived shortly after their third wedding.

Matthew tells PEOPLE, “They were, at times, violent. As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”

Earlier this year, Matthew tried to play matchmaker in trying to introduce his mother with Hugh Grant’s widowed father, 91-year-old James Grant.

MORE HERE

TAGS
died father Greenlights making love Matthew McConaughey memoir mother People Magazine
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE