Matthew McConaughey Tells The Story Of How His Father Passed Away…And That He Got His Wish
Matthew McConaughey is set to the release his new memoir, “Greenlights,” in which he opens up about his family history. The good, the bad, and the sassy! YOU WON’T BELIEVE THE STORY OF HOW HIS DAD PASSED AWAY!
He reveals that his beloved father, James Donald McConaughey, died just how he knew he always would; in bed with wife, Kay.
He writes, “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”
James died in 1992. He and Kay had an on-again, off-again relationship, marrying each other three separate times. Matthew was conceived shortly after their third wedding.
Matthew tells PEOPLE, “They were, at times, violent. As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”
Earlier this year, Matthew tried to play matchmaker in trying to introduce his mother with Hugh Grant’s widowed father, 91-year-old James Grant.
MORE HERE