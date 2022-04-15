Mary J. Blige To Receive Icon Award At Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige is a 10-time BBMA winner and will add the Icon Award to her collection during the BBMAs May 15. She will also perform on the show, broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, joining Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks and P!NK as recipients.
She says about the honor: “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”