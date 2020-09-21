      Weather Alert

Marvel Debuts ‘WandaVision’ Trailer

Sep 21, 2020 @ 7:50am

In a year where everything has been delayed, postponed, or canceled, Disney didn’t do it to this one! WandaVision is coming to Disney Plus SOON, as in this fall soon, and the hype is real.

WandaVision is a TV series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame. Paul Bettany’s Vision technically died in Avenger’s: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos (and his death is even referenced in the trailer), and it’s unclear what exactly has brought him back for the events of the show.

Although the trailer doesn’t directly mention a release date (it simply ends with the words “coming soon”), Disney previously announced that WandaVision would be coming to Disney Plus in December.

TAGS
Disney Disney Plus fall Marvel wandavision
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE