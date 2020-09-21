Marvel Debuts ‘WandaVision’ Trailer
In a year where everything has been delayed, postponed, or canceled, Disney didn’t do it to this one! WandaVision is coming to Disney Plus SOON, as in this fall soon, and the hype is real.
WandaVision is a TV series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame. Paul Bettany’s Vision technically died in Avenger’s: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos (and his death is even referenced in the trailer), and it’s unclear what exactly has brought him back for the events of the show.
Although the trailer doesn’t directly mention a release date (it simply ends with the words “coming soon”), Disney previously announced that WandaVision would be coming to Disney Plus in December.