Martha Stewart Was Struck By Lightning THREE Times…And Dated Anthony Hopkins

An unexpected fun fact about Martha Stewart came out during a game of “What’s The Lie, Martha?” on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”: she’s been struck by lightning three times!
“Once it came out of my water faucet,” “I was leaning against an iron sink and I saw the lightning go down the pipe out in my garden, and then it came back up through the water and hit me right in my stomach, threw me on the floor, and my husband found me. And I was alive, but not very comfortable.”
“Another time, a lightning bolt came right through a skylight in my house,” she added.
She didn’t reveal the third incident but did tell Snoop Dogg in 2016 that she was once struck by lightning while talking on the phone.
“Going to jail does not make you stronger,” “Only lightning makes you stronger.”
Oh….and she dated Anthony Hopkins??
