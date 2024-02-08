99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mariah Carey And Other Celebs Almost Missed The Grammys

February 8, 2024 10:33AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Executive Producer for the Grammys, Ben Winston, was sharing the stressful behind-the-scenes drama that was going on with multiple VIPs stuck in traffic in the pouring rain! He shared the stories of the chaos on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. If you were watching the broadcast, you saw Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift walk in late as host Trevor Noah acknowledged many were running behind.

Mariah Carey was presenting the first award and 15 minutes before showtime, she was stuck on the interstate. They sent a GOLF CART to ride up the wrong way on the freeway shoulder and grab her, while trying not to get her too soaked to go on stage! How did NOBODY get that on video???? Still looking BTW…

They weren’t sure if SZA would make it to perform, or Christina Aguilera and Lizzo were all stuck in traffic!

More about:
Executive Producer Ben Winston
Grammys
late
Mariah Carey
Rolling Stone Music Now podcast
stuck in traffic

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
4

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE