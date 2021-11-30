      Weather Alert

‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Happening

Nov 30, 2021 @ 10:28am

Call the girls and get ready for another ladies night see “Magic Mike 3”!!! But this time, find the friend with the biggest screen because this one will be on HBO Max only! The original 2012 film helped turn Magic Mike into a global business for Channing Tatum. And he’s teaming up again with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin for a third movie!

For Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Tatum is back as Mike Lane but we don’t know much else about the plot. Who cares…AS LONG AS THERE IS CHANNING DOING LOTS OF DANCING.

Like this…

TAGS
Channing Tatum Magic Mike 3
POPULAR POSTS
Jogger Notifies Homeowners Of Fire And Saves Their Pets
Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
Missed Connections: Amazon Driver And Aisle 8
The 64th Grammy Award Nominees
JCPS Students Cook Thanksgiving Meals For Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On