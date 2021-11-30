‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Happening

Call the girls and get ready for another ladies night see “Magic Mike 3”!!! But this time, find the friend with the biggest screen because this one will be on HBO Max only! The original 2012 film helped turn Magic Mike into a global business for Channing Tatum. And he’s teaming up again with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin for a third movie!
For Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Tatum is back as Mike Lane but we don’t know much else about the plot. Who cares…AS LONG AS THERE IS CHANNING DOING LOTS OF DANCING.
Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710
— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021
