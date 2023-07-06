99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Machine Gun Kelly Punched A Fan In The Face…By Request

July 6, 2023 7:33AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly granted a fan’s wish to get punched in the face. It went down at the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on Saturday, where he read a sign from a fan in the crowd that reads: “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face.”

How can you say no to that?  Well to be honest, MGK was a little unsure because, well, he was wearing rings. “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” “I got rings on dude — that s*** is gonna hurt. I don’t know… it’s a lose lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider.”

He lamented and made sure the sign was clearly visible on camera, for liability reasons, and gave the guy a quick right hook. It doesn’t look like there was too much sauce on it…and he said “I love you” as he walked back on stage.

 

 

