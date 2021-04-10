Louisville’s First Taco-Themed Restaurant Week Debuts
Picture taken at Noche Mexican BBQ
The first-ever Louisville Taco Week debuts April 12-18, bringing you $2 tacos and taking Taco Tuesday to a whole new level! An entire week of Taco Tuesday!
For seven days taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit (or takeout) participating Louisville Taco Week locations to enjoy $2 tacos. The event, brought to you by the organizers of Louisville Burger Week, Louisville Pizza Week, and Louisville Restaurant Week, and was created to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to try new taco and el Jimador margarita offerings around the city.
You had us at “taco!” So where can we get these tacos?
Official participating restaurants include: Agave & Rye Louisville, Agave & Rye New Albany, I Love Tacos J -Town, I Love Tacos Highlands, Taco City Louisville, Limon y Sal Mexican Kitchen, Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen, Molly Malone’s, Noche Mexican BBQ, Taco Luchador Highlands, Taco Luchador J-Town, Taco Luchador Colonial Gardens, Taco Luchador St. Matthews, The Ainsworth, The Limbo & Riot Café, The Raven, Taco N’ Madres (Food Truck – Saturday and Sunday only) and Torchy’s Tacos.
Count us in!