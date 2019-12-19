Louisville City FC Listens To Fans, Scraps New Logo
What a whirlwind!
After the Louisville City FC soccer club unveiled its new crest (read article HERE), fans were vocal with their opinions… and they were not good. So, instead of ignore the haters and plow ahead, Brad Estes, the Louisville City FC president, did something unexpected.
Brad released a statement saying they would go back to the drawing board (literally) and “make it right.”
Here are just a few of the things fans are responding saying.
https://twitter.com/Col_Ken_Luther/status/1207691489700196353
We’ll keep you posted!