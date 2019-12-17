New Crest & New Era For LouCity
Our beloved Louisville City Football Club is making another big change to help usher in a “new era” of football or soccer in the region. The nifty new Lynn Family Stadium won’t be the only debutante for the 2020 season as the club released a “new, refreshed look” featuring a new crest and colors.
The club’s official name won’t change but the crest will reflect the LouCity name local supporters and soccer fans around the country have embraced. The primary crest will adopt a new, cleaner look for 2020 and beyond, combining elements from the traditional city of Louisville flag. The new crest features new additions to the official colors of the club “Oak Char Black” and “Kentucky Limestone Grey” joining LouCity’s Signature Purple.
“We love the success we have had under the previous crest, and it will always be a part of our club’s remarkable story,” said LouCity President Brad Estes. “As we transition to Lynn Family Stadium for the 2020 Season, we will embrace a new crest that looks toward a bright future in our own soccer-specific stadium and future that includes new endeavors for our club.”
The new crest will be used to unite LouCity’s exciting future developments as a club which includes an Academy team coming in the Spring, a new USL League 2 team called LouCity U-23 coming in the Summer, and the club’s work in youth development across the city.
Not everyone is loving the new look as it seems some fans were’t ready to see the old crest go. Changing the crest of one of the most successful clubs in American soccer wasn’t undertaken lightly as there was so much success tied to the previous look.
Regardless, 2020 looks like it’ll be another big year for the club!