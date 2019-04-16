Lori Loughlin And Husband Plea Not Guilty To Charges

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam. They are facing pretty hefty charges for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower. Since turning down a plea deal, that opened them up to more charges. A new superseding indictment unsealed last Tuesday alleges that Loughlin, Giannulli, and other parents were hit with the additional charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering disguising their bribes to the ringleader of the scam as donations to fund programs for “disadvantaged youth.”

Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents took deals and have agreed to plead guilty. That means they were able to avoid being charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

