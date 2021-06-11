      Weather Alert

Lorde Returns to Music with New Single “Solar Power”

Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:58am

The “Royals” singer is back! Lorde stepped away from reviewing onion rings on Instagram and back into her roots of music with a brand new single “Solar Power”.

This is her first new single in 4 years.

For those who think they recognize the melody, listen to Lorde. Now listen to “Freedom” and tell us she’s not tipping her hat to the great George Michael!

