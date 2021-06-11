Lorde Returns to Music with New Single “Solar Power”

The “Royals” singer is back! Lorde stepped away from reviewing onion rings on Instagram and back into her roots of music with a brand new single “Solar Power”.
This is her first new single in 4 years.
For those who think they recognize the melody, listen to Lorde. Now listen to “Freedom” and tell us she’s not tipping her hat to the great George Michael!