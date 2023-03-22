99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Revealed

March 22, 2023 5:33AM EDT
Share
Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Revealed
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: A general view of the atmosphere during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Lollapalooza released the official 2023 lineup for this summer’s four-day music festival. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together are just a few who will be headlining the stages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

 The event will have nine stages, with more than 400,000 expected to attend. The festival will occur from August 3-6 in Grant Park, Chicago. Lollapalooza’s official Twitter reads, “Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at lollapaloza.com. A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

What’s the biggest music festival you’ve ever been to? How far would you be willing to see your favorite performer on stage?

More about:
Billie Eilish
Karol G
Kendrick Lamar
lana del rey
Lollapalooza
Odesza
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

St. Patrick's Day - What Is A Leprechaun?
3

Missed Connections: Barfing Beauty and The Gyro Man
4

Missed Connections: Homer and The Keymaster
5

You Laugh You Lose: Unexpected Login

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE