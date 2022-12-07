Lizzo Was The Queen Of TikTok This Year

Lizzo was the most popular artist on TikTok this year. She’s got 26 million followers…and tons learned the choreography for “About Damn Time” and engaged with her other songs and videos. At the top with 23 million likes was a video of a man constructing a chocolate giraffe, followed at No. 2 by a viral video of a chipmunk. The “It’s corn!” kid also got in the top viral trends on the app in the U.S.

“About Damn Time” was the app’s No. 4 top-trending song, and Lizzo’s video demonstrating the dance for the hit song came in at 6th place on the trending-videos ranking. The No. 1 trending song in the U.S. was “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy, with users making some 8.9 million videos featuring the track. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” the 1985 song by Kate Bush that roared back on the charts after playing a key role in Stranger Things 4, was No. 10.

Drew Barrymore and Lupita Nyong’o were “breakthrough” creators with the biggest growth on the platform for the year.

