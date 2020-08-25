      Weather Alert

Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Coming to the CW

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:06am
MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 10: The Powerpuff Girls attend the Family & Friends Fun Day by kids TV channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang at Postgaragen on April 10, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland)

Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles are making a comeback in a new series in development with the CW! Again, everything is a remake or reboot at this point. Some super fans of the show are NOT pleased about the remake coming.

In the updated version of the show, the girls will be coming back in their twenty somethings who resent having lost their childhood to fighting crime. The big question, will they reunite for the greater good yet again.

