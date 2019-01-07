List of Top 10 Cities for Nightlife in America are Closer Than We Thought

Energetic crowd partying all night long

When you think of the best cities in America for going out, you probably think of Miami, New York, or Los Angeles.

However when it comes to nightclub businesses per resident, a report shows that the top cities for nightlife in America are a lot closer to us than we think!

Kristen Wiig Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

This list is as follows:

1. St. Louis

2. Cincinnati

3. Dayton

4. Green Bay

5. Cleveland

6. Pittsburgh

7. New Orleans

8. Portland

9. Fort Lauderdale

10. Orlando

St. Louis, Dayton, Cleveland, and Cincinnati are all under a 4 hour drive! They even beat New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale?? Looks like it’s time to plan some weekend partying trips to see if they live up to their name!

