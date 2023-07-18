99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lindsay Lohan Is Now A Mom!

July 18, 2023 7:28AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child, a son name Luai. Her rep says she and her husband Bader Shammas are “over the moon in love.” The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date was not revealed. Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”

As for work, Lohan is next set to appear in Irish Wish on Netflix and is supposed to be back for a Freaky Friday sequel, but the strike has pushed that back.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Bader Shammas
birth
Lindsay Lohan
Luai
mom
son

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
3

Driving Lesson In Indiana Goes Sideways...Literally
4

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
5

Rescue Dog Beats Cancer And Heals His Humans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE