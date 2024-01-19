99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Documentary Trailer Is Out [WATCH]

January 19, 2024 11:53AM EST
HBO is calling it an all-access pass to Montero, so take this as your opportunity to get to know the person behind Lil Nas X. The documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” premieres on HBO and streams on Max on January 27.

In the trailer, you’ll see clips from before he releases his first big song “Old Town Road,” silly moments with his nephews, talk about coming out, and what people think about him. Check out right here!

