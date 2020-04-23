      Breaking News
Leslie Jordan Is Instagram’s Newest Darling

Apr 23, 2020

 

You may know Leslie Jordan from “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story” but he is fast becoming a social media darling. He has skyrocketed from about 80,000 Insta followers to a whopping 3.5 million in only a matter of weeks because he’s HILARIOUS.

Leslie says the recipe for success is pretty simple … he’s not looking to monetize his videos, he’s just being himself — a silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky senior citizen. You can tell he’s genuine, just listen to him talk about learning new IG terminology.

He did a spin class…on a tricycle.

He thinks back in the day 2Pac lived in his apartment

