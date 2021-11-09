      Weather Alert

Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Chatting Up Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend…Bezos Responds

Nov 9, 2021 @ 6:52am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio is a known ladies man, and was seen chatting up Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend (with Jeff right there). 

Barstool Sports tweeted it  with the caption “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl” and Bezos had to come back around… 

So Jeff posted a picture of himself in the woods, leaning on a sign that warned of a “fatal drop.”  And he said, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…”

 

