Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Chatting Up Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend…Bezos Responds

Leonardo DiCaprio is a known ladies man, and was seen chatting up Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend (with Jeff right there).
So we see Leonardo DiCaprio is trending 👀 Here's our original video from @marcmalkin of DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala https://t.co/TpKZZjUS3Y pic.twitter.com/s3nkA6rKrk
— Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021
So we see Leonardo DiCaprio is trending 👀 Here's our original video from @marcmalkin of DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala https://t.co/TpKZZjUS3Y pic.twitter.com/s3nkA6rKrk
— Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021
Barstool Sports tweeted it with the caption “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl” and Bezos had to come back around…
Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021
Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021
So Jeff posted a picture of himself in the woods, leaning on a sign that warned of a “fatal drop.” And he said, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…”
SOURCE