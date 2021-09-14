      Weather Alert

Legendary Comedian Norm Macdonald Passes Away After Private Battle With Cancer

Sep 14, 2021 @ 4:03pm

Norm Macdonald, a Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, has passed away at the age of 61 years old. According to Macdonald’s close friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, he had been battling cancer for almost a decade.

Hoekstra said, “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander’. He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly“.

Norm Macdonald was best known for anchoring the “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live and his impressions of several celebrities including David Letterman, Quentin Tarantino, and Burt Reynolds. He was a cast member on SNL from 1993-1998.

We will cherish the memories we had when he was in studio with us.

