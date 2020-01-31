Leaked Super Bowl Ads 2020

Porsche’s big game spot; “The Heist,” features an extremely lit racing scene in which nearly a dozen Porsche models zip through Germany. An extended version of the ad was released on Jan. 24.
Bud Light
The beer giant was asking fans to vote on two potential Super Bowl ads through January 30. Both feature rapper Post Malone who, in the first walks into a store intent on buying Bud Light until he sees the seltzer. This sets off a fight between two men inside his head who represent his emotions about which one to choose, before a woman weighs in: “Guys, guys, we are incredibly rich. Let’s get both.” We’ll just have to see which won out! Below are the two ads, #PostyStore and #PostyBar.
Doritos
Doritos is tapping smash country or rap or countrap hit “Old Town Road” to persuade consumers to cop Cool Ranch-flavored chips. The ad features Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and actor Sam Elliott engaging in a dance battle in an old western themed setting.
Hyundai
The Korean automaker is already getting attention for its humorous and star-studded ad for the new Sonata with remote smart-parking explained by Boston celebrities such as actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, who lean heavily on their Beantown accents for humor. As the ad describes it, Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” is hoping to leave a memorable impression.
